Chicago violence: 12 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

FRIDAY

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are dead and 12 others were wounded so far this weekend in shootings across Chicago, according to police.Last weekend Chicago police reported 50 people shot, four fatally. Five of those wounded were teenagers.The latest fatal shooting left a woman dead and man injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Both were in a vehicle at 4:19 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black Chevrolet approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police. The woman, 22, was shot in the right leg and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died.. The man, 23, was hit in the right forearm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A couple hours earlier, around 12:02 a.m., a man was killed and a woman injured in Chatham early Saturday.Aaron Campbell, 30 and a 26-year-old woman were in a parked vehicle shortly after midnight in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when two males approached and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. The man was shot nine times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.About an hour earlier, one teenager was fatally shot and another injured in Lawndale on the West Side.Officers found the two boys shot in a stairway about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said. One boy, about 15 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other boy, 15, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The latest non-fatal shooting happened about 2:45 a.m in Austin on the West Side.The 39-year-old was standing outside about 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue when someone began firing shots in his direction, police said. He was struck on the left side of the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.About ten minutes before that, a woman was shot in the foot in South Chicago.The 38-year-old was arguing with someone about 2:35 a.m. in 8000 block of South Muskegon Avenue when the person pulled out a handgun and shot at her, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition.About two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot while driving in Bucktown on the North Side.He was riding in a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Diversey Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.Another man was fatally shot late Friday night in Dunning on the Northwest side.Ramon Flores Jr., 42, went outside to smoke about 11:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when two males approached and began shooting at him, authorities said. Flores, who lived in Orlando, Florida, was shot in the back and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.About an hour earlier, one teenager was fatally shot and another injured in Lawndale on the West Side.Officers found the two boys shot in a stairway about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said. One boy, about 15 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other boy, 15, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.