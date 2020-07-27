12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of a 50-year-old woman in the Greenspoint area.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday, July 25 around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1000 Greens Road.

Detectives say that officers found the woman, who had been shot several times, lying on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead by HFD paramedics.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Sharon D. Hawkins. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Sharon was a mother of three and a grandmother to one. Her sons told us she never missed a day of work as a security guard, and always provided for them. They try to focus on the good.

"I remember times when we were in the kitchen cooking -- Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years," recalled her son, Andre Hawkins. "She was the best mother."

"I just feel she's in a better place," said Javoris Hawkins, another of Sharon's sons. "There's no more suffering for her. I really just miss her a lot."

According to officials, there were no signs of forced entry.
A witness reported seeing a suspect dressed in all black clothing leaving the scene. However, authorities said the information they discovered during the investigation conflicted with witness statements.

The 12-year-old, who was initially believed to be a witness, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

In addition to murder, the boy is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Due to the boy's age, his name has not been released.

Sharon's' sons are struggling to make sense of their unimaginable loss.

"Whenever I needed some advice, she was always there. She never gave me bad advice," Andre said.

"It's really crazy how she's just gone," Javoris said. "You only get one of those. That's it."

They want justice. But juvenile justice is different and they don't have any information about what happened inside the apartment late Saturday afternoon.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestwoman killedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Girl, 10 months, critically injured in Bishop Ford shooting; $10K reward offered
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago quarantine list Tuesday: mayor
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
5 shot, 1 killed in Burnside
College campuses address COVID-19 concerns ahead of fall semester
Chicago hacker asks to be released from prison due to COVID-19
Show More
Mayor defends controversial overnight removal of Columbus statues
IL reports 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Chicago bishop, retired CFD commissioner charged with child sexual abuse
NJ Airbnb party with more than 700 people broken up
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable
More TOP STORIES News