child injured

'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend

By Claudette Stefanian
FRESNO, Calif. -- "They're good buddies. They are known to kind of play tricks on each other back and forth, and it appears maybe this went a little too far."

Elaina Boyd remembers the horrific moment Sunday morning when her 12-year-old son, Antonio Kemp, came banging on the front door after spending the night at a friend's house.

"His skin was hanging off of his body, boils were around his face, and he was running through the house screaming in pain saying I need help, I need help," Boyd said.

Boyd says her son continued to holler, telling her his friend had thrown something on him while he was in the shower.

"They don't know if it was a chemical or if it was water, hot boiling water. They said we don't know, but there's some type of burn on him," she said.

Antonio has been in intensive care at Community Regional Medical Center and has a long road ahead. Boyd says he just overwent surgery and will need to recover from more than just burns.

"He's just right now traumatized. He doesn't want to spend the night at a friend's house, he doesn't want to take a shower," she said. "He can't stop crying. He's just tears coming down his eyes cause he's looking at himself in the mirror."

For now, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. It's unclear what exactly happened and if charges will be filed.

"Our job is to just collect all the facts and submit it and give it to the Districts Office and let the DA and the family work it out and see if they want to go to the next level and pursue a criminal complaint," said Fresno County sheriff's spokesperson Tony Botti.

The department says it could just be a case of boys being boys.

The sheriff's office says if charges are filed, this could be treated as a felony charge, depending on what the department gathers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimechild injuredsocietyu.s. & worldburn injuries
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes
Waukegan man killed by SUV plowing into crowd after argument ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings to speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Police chase car hauler on I-94 after leaving scene of Dolton crash: ISP
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minn. student to resell doughnuts
Show More
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park
Puppy in cage rescued from freezing water in Champaign lake
Woman accused of faking cancer collected over $10K
More TOP STORIES News