12-year-old boy shot in Humboldt Park, recovering

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering Sunday after being shot in both his knees on the city's west side.

He was on the sidewalk at 12:43 a.m. when someone fired shots on Division Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot right in front of the Puerto Rico Arc Flag in Humboldt Park.

Sunday was National Puerto Rican Day.

Chicago police said the boy was standing on the side walk when someone started shooting.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
