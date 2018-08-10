12-year-old girl among 3 hurt in Gresham drive-by shooting

Two men and a 12-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The girl was on a porch with the men, ages 24 and 25, when a gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.The girl was shot in the left foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.The 25-year-old was also shot in the left foot and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police. The 24-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both of their conditions were stabilized.Area South detectives were investigating.