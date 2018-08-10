12-year-old girl among 3 hurt in Gresham drive-by shooting

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Two men and a 12-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was on a porch with the men, ages 24 and 25, when a gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The girl was shot in the left foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The 25-year-old was also shot in the left foot and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police. The 24-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotdrive by shootingchicago shootingChicagoGresham
Top Stories
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
Vienna Beef still provides Chicago's hot dogs after 125 years
22 dogs, 2 chickens rescued from house in Harvey
Baby mandrill born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
College basketball coach charged in punch that killed tourist after Uber mixup
Dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting teen, making recording
Man accused of eating parts of dead ex-girlfriend deemed fit to stand trial
Show More
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
AccuWeather: Scattered thundershowers expected Friday afternoon
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
Armed robbers strike 4 times overnight in Lake View, Lincoln Park
More News