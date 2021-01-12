12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes

A 12-year-old in Virginia was killed by an exploding grenade investigators believe was bought from an antique mall in North Carolina, and now authorities are warning others may have been sold and could be live.

The grenades were thought to be chemically inactive Mk 2 grenades, a style used during World War II, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The child was killed on December 23 by an exploding grenade that ATF believes was bought on June 13 from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.

CNN has reached out to the antique mall but has not heard back.

When the grenade was sold, the agency said the vendor and buyer didn't believe the "grenades to be functioning or hazardous."

ATF asks others who may have bought a grenade from the same shop to contact them, out of concern that the "grenades purchased from the vendor may contain live explosives and could be hazardous to the public."


This wouldn't be the first time a grenade believed to be inert was found and proved to be live. In December 2019, also in North Carolina, a live grenade was found inside a donated dresser at the Habitat ReStore in Durham.

The volunteer who found it removed it from the building and law enforcement was called. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinavirginiasafetyweaponsexplosionchild deathgrenademallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Woman attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Show More
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
No. 3 House Republican says she'll vote to impeach Trump
Mega Millions jackpot at $625M for winning numbers drawing tonight
CPS teachers hold 'teach out' as in-person classes resume
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd
More TOP STORIES News