WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
personal finance
inflation
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Zombie foreclosures: Homeowners stuck with major fines from city
Measure to repeal lower speed camera ticket threshold fails council
The end of Illinois' White Rabbit militia group
TOP STORIES
CPD give update after 2 wounded in Pilsen police shooting
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
6 in custody after CTA Red Line stabbing attack
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
LIVE: White House gives update on Biden testing positive for COVID
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know
Show More
Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead
Man in car with kids shot, seriously hurt before driving on Eisenhower
Zombie foreclosures: Homeowners stuck with major fines from city
Worker fatally shot at restaurant service window on West Side
VIDEO: Meteor streaks across sky over Coal City
More TOP STORIES News