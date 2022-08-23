The 11 Disney-Themed Back-to-School Essentials You Need This Year

Back-to-school season has officially started. If you didn't have time to snag a backpack or lunchbox for your kiddo, no need to worry. ShopDisney has you covered with all of the latest back-to-school essentials inspired by beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters. The best part? Everything on this list is under $30 so you won't break the bank while giving your child everything they need to succeed.

Start the school year off on the right foot with this backpack embroidered with the signature Spider-Man emblem. Kids can use this backpack to carry notebooks, folders, and other back to school essentials with ease thanks to its front zipper, side pockets and padded straps.

Keep students hydrated as they head back to school towards the tail-end of summer with this water bottle inspired by "Turning Red." The plush Mei Panda carrier is not only a cute accessory for those BTS outfits but also has an adjustable strap for easy handling.

Pack that peanut butter and jelly sandwich and apple slices in this ravishing red Lightning McQueen lunch box. With a top handle, this lunchbox can be easily carried to and from school with ease. The best part? It's sure to be a conversation starter at lunchtime.

For younger kids, school consists of many arts and crafts projects. Snag this stationery kit inspired by "Princess and the Frog" which holds pens, pencils, stencils, a notepad, scissors, and an eraser inside its zipper compartment.

This pencil case is the perfect place to stow those pens, markers, and pencils during the school day. Plus, it features the lovely Minnie Mouse with her vibrant pink bow.

There's no better place to talk about the beloved "Encanto" film than during recess with friends. Kids can wear this "We Don't Talk About Bruno" shirt in the halls with their favorite pair of light-up sneakers.

Made from 100% cotton, this short-sleeve t-shirt is great for the kiddos who love Star Wars. It's printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks and features Boba Fett screen art for added flare.

When it's time to pull out the crayons, markers, and colored pens at art time, let your child's imagination run free with this gel pen set. With eight vibrant colors, these pens are great for drawing and writing. Plus, it comes with a red panda head and tail topper for a fun touch.

Add some personality to your kiddos' backpack with this fuzzy pom pom charm inspired by Pumbaa from "The Lion King." It's not only a great way for your child to keep track of their bag, but also show off their favorite Disney character to friends and teachers.

This backpack features an all-over princess print featuring Tiana, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Jasmine. On the exterior zipper pocket, the mantra "Be True Be You" is printed to get your child in the right headspace to start the school year.

This Minnie Mouse lunch box is ideal for field trips and extracurriculars. With an adjustable carrying strap and top handle, this lunch box is easy to carry around and holds all of your kiddos favorite foods in its zippered main compartment.

