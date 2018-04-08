13 displaced after Little Village apartment fire

13 people were left homeless after an apartment building fire in Little Village.Crews rescued on man from the blaze in the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.All other occupants of the building made it out safely, officials said.Firefighters said they did not hear any fire alarms go off at the scene. Citizens should take the incident as a reminder to install proper warning systems for fires, firefighters said.