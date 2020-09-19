Austin shooting leaves boy, 16, critically hurt; 13 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence

CPD Superintendent Brown discusses weekend violence, community policing

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000-block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark blue vehicle in an alley, according to Chicago police.The boy was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Thirteen people had been shot, one fatally, since 6 p.m. Friday as of Saturday afternoon.in Chicago shootings last weekend, according to police.Among other shootings that have occurred this weekend, a 39-year-old man was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.About 11 a.m. he was in the 700 block of West 111st Street, when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.A man was shot in a drive-by Saturday in Austin on the West Side.The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired at him from a passing white vehicle, according to Chicago police.He was hit in the right hip and went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.The victims were in three separate cars during a gathering shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the university of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. Another man, also 27, was grazed on his back and declined medical treatment.A 49-year-old woman was hit in the lower backside and went to Provident Hospital on her own in fair condition, according to police.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A man was injured by gunfire Saturday in South Chicago.The 41-year-old was driving at 12:51 a.m. in the 3300-block of East 85th Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the head, according to Chicago police. He then crashed the vehicle into a fence.The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday in Austin on the West Side.The 27-year-old was found in a parked vehicle about 10:05 p.m. in the 5700-block of West Midway Park, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and face.According to preliminary information from police, a male suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots, striking the person.The man was pronounced on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.No one is in custody as detectives investigate.A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.The 27-year-old was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest about 11:30 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition.A possible suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a black Kia, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot Friday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.He was at a gas station about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 35th Street when he got into an argument with a male, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest, arm and flank.He tried escaping in his vehicle but struck a pole, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.The suspect was last seen in a white vehicle, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.