13 shot during large fight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thirteen people were shot when a large fight broke out in a crowd of nearly 200 people in Peoria early Sunday, police said.The incident happened near Water Street and Hamilton Street at around 4:40 a.m., police said.A man who was shot in the neck and a woman who was shot in the back are both in serious condition.Eleven other victims were also treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, police said.None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said.Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.