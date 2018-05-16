13-year-old allegedly abducted, assaulted getting off school bus

A mother is shaken after her 13-year-old son was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted after getting off his school bus. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A teenage boy was kidnapped from a bus stop Monday afternoon, and was found running away from suspects with torn clothes and no shoes, according to Houston police.

Michelle Lee, the victim's mother, called police when her 13-year-old son Zavion Parker never returned home from school.

As officers were gathering information, Parker was found safe, but had gone through a very traumatic experience.

The 6th grade victim told authorities that shortly after he got off the school bus, five teenage boys approached him on Greenwich and Rhobell Street, and forced him into a 4-door vehicle decorated with flames on the side.



Parker told authorities that the teenage boys, accompanied by one adult male driver, took him to a vacant house or cabin and assaulted him.

The suspects reportedly took his jacket, shoes, phone and keys.

Lee says she received threatening messages from her sons' phone saying they were going to "kill him."



Parker told Eyewitness News when the group went into another room to load an alleged gun, he ran as fast as he could.

A witness, Camecia Carmouche, was driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA when she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.

Carmouche immediately called police.

HPD says the suspected driver is described as a white man, heavy built, with straight orange hair and a racial tattoo on his arm.

According to Parker, the statement on the suspect's arm says, "I hate black people."

Lee says because of the tattoo she believes her son was targeted because of his race.

Parker was checked out after the incident, and is doing better.

Lee wants the suspects caught, and to warn parents to keep a close watch of their children.
