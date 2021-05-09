13-year-old boy pronounced dead after shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park on South Springfield and later pronounced dead.Police said the boy was found shot in the abdomen at 101st and South Springfield around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.The boy was severely hurt and was not able to talk about what happened, according to police. He died at Mt. Sinai Hospital."How can you go and celebrate Mother's Day when within the last hour, three victims have succumbed to their injuries due to a gunshot wound," said Andrew Holmes, crisis responder.Chicago police is still searching for the boy's killer. Officers said no one is in custody in this case.At least 16 people have been shot in Chicago this Mother's Day weekend, and four of the victims have died including the boy.