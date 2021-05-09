chicago shooting

Boy, 13, killed in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

By
13-year-old boy killed after West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in West Garfield Park Saturday night.

Police said the boy, later identified as Eddie Thigpen, was found shot in the abdomen at 101st and South Springfield around 9:30 p.m.

The boy was severely hurt and was not able to talk about what happened, according to police. He died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

"How can you go and celebrate Mother's Day when within the last hour, three victims have succumbed to their injuries due to a gunshot wound?" said Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder.

Chicago police are still searching for the boy's killer. Officers said no one is in custody in this case.

At least 19 people have been shot in Chicago this Mother's Day weekend, and five of the victims have died, including the boy.
