13-year-old boy missing from Logan Square

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Logan Square.Natanael Ventura was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago Police said.He is described by police as a 120 pound, 5-foot-2 Hispanic boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hairVentura was last seen wearing blue jeans with a red sweater and a white shirt, police said.Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.