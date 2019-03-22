Crime & Safety

13-year-old boy missing from Logan Square

Natanael Ventura.

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Logan Square.

Natanael Ventura was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He is described by police as a 120 pound, 5-foot-2 Hispanic boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair

Ventura was last seen wearing blue jeans with a red sweater and a white shirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

