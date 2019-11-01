missing boy

13-year-old boy missing from South Side; may be in Back of the Yards, Bronzeville, Hyde Park neighborhoods

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy reported missing may be somewhere on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said Dorian Branch was last seen Tuesday and may be in the Back of the Yards, Bronzeville or Hyde Park neighborhoods.

He may be near:
  • the 5400 block of South Carpenter Street;

  • the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue; or

  • the 5100 block of South Drexel Avenue.


    • Dorian, who is 4-foot-6, was wearing a black shirt and pants, and Timberland boots, police said.

    Dorian has been reported missing before. In June, police said he went missing for about a week before he was found safe and returned home in Washington Park.

    Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

    (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
