13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after they said a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually abused in Humboldt Park Tuesday afternoon.Police said the girl was walking east on Hirsch Street from the 1300-block of North Claremont Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a black hooded sweatshirt tied around his face.The man grabbed the girl from behind and put her inside a purple or maroon four-door vehicle, police said. The girl was then physically battered and brought to an area near the Humboldt Park Lagoon, where she was sexually abused, police said.The man fled in his vehicle and the girl was found a short time later near the lagoon area.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.