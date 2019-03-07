Missing girl: 13-year-old girl last seen leaving Lancaster home on Valentine's Day

LANCASTER, Calif. -- Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old Lancaster girl who has been missing since Valentine's Day.
Authorities said Skylar Mannie left her home around 2 p.m. on Feb. 14. She was possibly seen the following day near Target off 10th Street and West Avenue K.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word love on it, blue jeans and black shoes. She is described as being African-American at 5 feet 5 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are looking into whether this case may be linked with a young girl's body that was found in Hacienda Heights.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lancaster station or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
