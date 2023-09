April 12, 1983 Harold Washington becomes the first African-American to be elected Mayor of Chicago, defeating Republican Bernard E. Epton. He won reelection for a second term, but died in office shortly after on November 25, 1987.

ABC7 celebrates legacy of Chicago's 1st African-American mayor, Harold Washington

