After 14 failed adoptions, 'Ronald' the dog finally finds forever home with North Carolina family

The SPCA of Wake County said that after 14 unsuccessful adoption attempts, 'Ronald' has a loving permanent home.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- At long last, Ronald has a new family.

The SPCA of Wake County shared the uplifting news Tuesday morning.

The pup went through 14 adoptions but they all fell through.

After the SPCA posted pictures of Ronald on its Facebook page last week, the post went viral and Ronald actually maxed out of pending adoptions.

Ronald is making himself right at home. SPCA of Wake County via family

But finally, on Tuesday morning, Ronald's adoption was finalized after a trial adoption.

And not only does he have human playmates in his new home, but he also has a doggie companion.

The family who adopted Ronald said he is "doing great."