14-year-old arrested in attempted rape of jogger in NYC

Lucy Yang has more on the attempted rape in a Bronx park.

NORWOOD, Bronx --
Police arrested 14-year-old boy in the attempted rape of a jogger in a Bronx park.

Officials said the 35-year-old woman was jogging in Bronx River Forest Park just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect got behind her, placed his hand over her mouth and his arm across her chest as he tried to pull her backwards, the victim told authorities.

The victim fought him off as she feared he would rape her and ran into the park as she yelled for help. Then, as she made her way out of the park, she spotted him again and managed to take a picture with her phone.

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy is now facing charges of attempted rape and harassment.
