Driver, 14, charged with murder in deadly crash that started with teens throwing eggs, police say

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 14-year-old driver accused of causing a deadly crash in north Houston has been charged with murder.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Authorities say it all started with the 14-year-old and two other teens throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.

During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver, who was in a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say a man in his late 20s, who was the other driver allegedly chasing the teens, flashed a semi-automatic weapon at them. Authorities have identified him and plan to interview him.

Sheriff Gonzalez also says that the 14-year-old broke his ankle in the crash.

He has been booked in the county juvenile detention center.

