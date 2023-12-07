WATCH LIVE
The ABC7 I-TEAM warns you about this year's biggest holiday scams.
The ABC7 I-TEAM warns you about this year's biggest holiday scams!
The red flags. On-line traps. Fake links to steal your personal information.
What to watch out for this holiday season. Jason Knowles and the I-TEAM investigate, Friday at 10 p.m.
Man fatally shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center, CPD says
Tinley Park nonprofit weeks away from reopening after fire
Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with Jewish meal ahead of Hanukkah