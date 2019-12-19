FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. -- Fifteen horses, some less than 1 year old and others that were pregnant, were recently gunned down in Kentucky.
As the story garners national attention, it's been inspiring donations to go toward the reward for information in the case, WYMT reported. Initially the reward was just $500, now it's worth thousands.
Floyd County officials are calling it one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in the area.
Megan Goble owns Bones and Bows, an animal salon in the area. She was so disturbed, she added $200 to the reward.
"This person is still walking around," Goble said. "I, myself, have been up there, I've got pictures with them, you know, now a good chunk of them are gone."
An animal lover, she posted a plea to Facebook, looking for whomever did this.
"This morning, I woke up to 13,000 shares, and my phone has not stopped," she said.
The post, and several others, have been shared tens of thousands of times.
While she's being flooded with Facebook messages, phone calls have been nonstop at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
"We've had an outpouring, a very heartwarming support of people wanting to help," Floyd County Sheriff John hunt said. "A lot of people have called expressing their concern or offering their monetary support."
And that support has not just come from local businesses but from across the country.
"You know we think of the bad, of the person who did this, but you see so many good people wanting to help in so many ways," Hunt said.
Goble said local residents are concerned and want answers.
As of Thursday, there were still no leads in the case.
The sheriff said they are trying to establish a holding account, so that if the reward ends up being unnecessary, people who donated can get their money back.
15 horses shot, killed in Kentucky; donations pour in
WARNING: Video contains some sensitive material
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News