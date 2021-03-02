15 killed when SUV carrying 27 people hits truck in Southern California: Officials

HOLTVILLE, Calif. -- Hospital officials say an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashes into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients have been flown to hospitals for their injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) east of San Diego.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
imperial countycaliforniatraffic fatalitiessouthern californiau.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago increases indoor restaurant capacity to 50%
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Girl critically hurt in West Pullman shooting: CPD
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
1 killed after 2 semi-trailers crash on I-294
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Indiana COVID vaccine available to those 55 and over
Show More
T.I. and Tiny deny sex assault allegations as attorney seeks investigation
5 things we know about the next stimulus bill
25-year-old COVID patient cheats death 3 times
Aurora fire tears through vacant building
Snow tubing accident leaves teen with serious brain injury
More TOP STORIES News