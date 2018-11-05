15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

Two people were killed and 13 others wounded in citywide gun violence over the weekend.Three people were wounded between 5 p.m. and midnight on Friday, and two people were killed and five others wounded on Saturday. Four nonfatal shootings were reported Sunday.The latest homicide happened about 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Three men were standing on a sidewalk in the 5500-block of West Fulton when two people got out of a Hyundai and started shooting, according to Chicago police.Patrick C. Smith, 24, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Another man, 21, was shot in his arm and foot, while a 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.Another person was killed shortly after midnight Saturday during a brawl in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 12:44 a.m., 33-year-old Aurthur Dulaney and three other males inside a home in the 13000-block of South Drexel Avenue got into a fight, authorities said.Shots were fired during the altercation, and Dunlaney was struck in the neck, according to authorities. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot and critically wounded during an outdoor gathering early Sunday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:05 a.m., the 26-year-old was at a party in the 900-block of North Keystone when a male inside a passing black Nissan shot at him, according to police. The 26-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Saturday afternoon, a 21-year-old man was wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 2:50 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 12000-block of South Stewart Avenue when someone nearby opened fire, police said. He was shot in his buttocks, arm and thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.A man was wounded early Saturday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 3:45 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000-block of West School Street when two males fired at him, police said. He was shot in the right leg and took himself to Community First Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.A man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his groin early Saturday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:25 a.m., the 34-year-old was standing outside in the 600-block of South Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by bullets from a gray van, according to police. He was treated at Stroger Hospital.Friday evening, a man was shot in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was standing about 11:40 p.m. in the 2800-block of South Poplar Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. He was treated for gunshot wound to his leg at Stroger Hospital.A teenager was critically wounded Friday evening in the East Side neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking down the street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 1090- block of South Ewing, police said. He was struck in the back of the head and was in critical condition at Christ Memorial Hospital.The first shooting Friday evening wounded a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was shot in the leg about 7:05 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Albany, police said. The teenager told police he heard shots and felt pain in his leg before he went to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. He was in good condition.Last weekend, 43 people were shot - five fatally - during a particularly violent Halloween weekend.