Teen on bicycle struck and killed while trying to cross street in Woodridge

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross 75th street in suburban Woodridge on Friday.

The Woodridge Police Department responded to 1535 W. 75th Street at around 8:25 p.m., a release said.

Responding officers found the teen dead at the scene, according to police.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is helping reconstruct the scene.

It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

No other information is available at this time.
