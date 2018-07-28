15-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore ID'd

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.About 11:15 p.m., Pierre Williams was walking in the 6900-block of South East End Avenue when someone in a passing beige-colored van opened fire, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Williams was hit in the groin and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died, authorities said. He lived a block away from where he was shot.Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.