15 year old fatally shot in the face in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

CHICAGO --
A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue and found Anton L. Shaw on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police say the "Shot Spotter" technology alerted officers to shots being fired in that area.

Shaw, who lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those that knew the boy gathered at the scene to pray when they heard the news.

Police have not said what the motive is for this shooting. There were no witnesses and that no one was in custody early Sunday.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingteen shotAustin
Top Stories
Woman brutally beaten on South Side; possible attacker released without charges
1 hurt after car crashes into ambulance in Calumet City
March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with evening showers
Shooting on I-57 wounds 3, shuts down expressway for hours
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Open House Chicago opens doors of city's unique buildings
Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie
Show More
Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
Lyric Opera of Chicago, musicians' union reach tentative contract agreement
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
More News