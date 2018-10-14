15 year old fatally shot in the face in Austin

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.Officers responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue and found Anton L. Shaw on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Police say the "Shot Spotter" technology alerted officers to shots being fired in that area.Shaw, who lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.Those that knew the boy gathered at the scene to pray when they heard the news.Police have not said what the motive is for this shooting. There were no witnesses and that no one was in custody early Sunday.Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.