15 year old shot on sidewalk in Fernwood

A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured on the far South Side in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk near 101st Street and South Emerald Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday night when someone pulled up in a white Lexus, exited the car and started shooting.

The teenager was hit once in the abdomen. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center where his condition has stabilized, according to authorities.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.
