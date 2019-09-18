15-year-old girl missing, cell phone and UTV found abandoned in wooded area of Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old Texas girl who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision of Magnolia.

Ryder Cambron was last heard from through text message just after 8 p.m. Officials say she had been riding a Mule UTV in the neighborhood.

The vehicle was found abandoned, along with her cell phone, in a wooded area near a park.

MSCO announced the search is being expanded beyond the wooded area in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance," read the announcement.



Ryder is 5'8" and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryder was last seen wearing a camo hoodie with an unknown cartoon character on the back and black shorts.



DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are all assisting MCSO in the search for Ryder.

Harris County K-9 units have also been on the ground to help look for her.

Anyone with information or who has seen anything unusual in the area of Indigo Lakes is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
