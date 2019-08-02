16 children forced to sleep in DCFS offices over about 2-month span, agency says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has admitted that the agency had not been tracking how many children were forced to sleep in its offices.

The finding comes roughly a week after Cook County's Public Guardian sued the department in an effort to order the agency to release information about children sleeping in its offices.

RELATED: DCFS accused of keeping children inside makeshift shelters in city offices

The agency is now reporting that 16 children were forced to sleep in DCFS offices between May 6 and June 28 of this year.

The Department of Children and Family Services didn't keep track of that information before May 6, the agency said.

The department told ABC 7 on Thursday that the number of shelter beds it can use has dropped 70% since 2015.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetychildrendepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed carjackers crash into parked vehicles in West Englewood
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
Mother, 5-year-old daughter missing from Albany Park
Thousands to return to Grant Park Friday for Day 2 of Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Show More
1 in 10 senior citizens binge drink, study finds
10 children, 7 adults injured in Libertyville crash involving summer camp buses
Former Amazon delivery driver charged in pedestrian's death found not guilty
FBI in Chicago has been battling Dillinger rumors for decades
Capital One breach: What to do if you're affected
More TOP STORIES News