16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO -- Sixteen people were shot, two of them fatally, across Chicago over the weekend.A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side.Anthony Harris, 31, was inside a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone walked up and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Harris, who lived in Chatham, was struck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.On Saturday, another man was fatally wounded in a double shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.Arturo Luna, 32, was in a vehicle with a woman at 5:13 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside them in the 3400-block of West 24th Street and someone inside opened fire, according to police and the medical examiner's office.Luna was hit in the head while the woman, 33, was hit in the lower back and buttocks, officials said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and Luna succumbed to his injuries soon after.The latest nonfatal shooting left a 68-year-old man injured early Monday in Garfield Park on the West Side.He was in his vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 400-block of South Pulaski Road when a light-colored vehicle with two people inside drove up, police said. The driver fired shots, striking the man in the shoulder, and sped off northbound on Pulaski. The man drove to the 300 block of South Pulaski to call for help and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.On Sunday afternoon, two men were shot in West Englewood on the South Side.The men, 30 and 35, were inside a vehicle just after 5 p.m. in the 5700-block of South Winchester Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police. The 30-year-old was struck twice in the leg and the 35-year-old was shot in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.Less than ten minutes before that, two men were wounded in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.They were in a vehicle about 4:55 p.m. in the 5400-block of South Justine Street when two males walked up and shot at them, police said. One man, 28, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The other, 26, took himself to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the calf and forearm, and was also in fair condition.On Saturday afternoon, two men were grazed in a shooting near Riis Park in Belmont Central.The men, 19 and 20, were inside a vehicle about 4:45 p.m. when another vehicle approached them in the 6100-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to police. Someone in the other vehicle pulled out a handgun and opened fire, grazing the 19-year-old in the shoulder and the 20-year-old in the head. They drove themselves to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in fair condition.The weekend's first shooting left a man injured Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The 24-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 3700-block of West Division Street when someone got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire, according to police. He was hit in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.Five other people were wounded in Chicago shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 16 people were shot, three of them fatally, in gun violence across the city.