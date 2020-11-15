Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 16 shot, 3 fatally across city

12-year-old shot in Roseland was accident, police say

Teen shot after fight in South Loop Portillo's drive-thru

CHICAGO -- Three people have been killed and 13 others, including a 12-year-old and 16-year-old, have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.A man was shot Sunday morning in Rogers Park on the North Side.About 10:35 a.m., the 32-year-old got into an argument with someone in an alley in the 1500 block of West Howard Street when they fired shots, striking him in the lower body, Chicago police said.The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in serious condition, police said.Area Three detectives are investigating.A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the West Side.He was traveling in a vehicle about 7:30 a.m. in the 600-block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone on a bicycle fired shots, Chicago police said.The 26-year-old was struck in the wrist and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 39-year-old woman was shot after getting into an argument with someone she knew Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.She was arguing with a man about 6:33 a.m. in the 1200-block of West 72nd Street, when he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her, Chicago police said.She was struck in her groin and legs, and rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.February Burage was on the sidewalk about 8:05 p.m. in the 5600-block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Burage, who lived in Bloomingdale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Two minors have been wounded in nonfatal incidents, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot by another teen Saturday evening inside a Roseland home on the South Side.About 7:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was handling a gun when it went off inside a home in the 700-block of East 105th Place, striking the younger boy in the chest, according to Chicago police. The 12-year-old taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. A weapon was recovered and the 13-year-old was taken to be questioned by Area Two detectives.Police say they believe the shooting was accidental.A spokesman for police could not immediately provide more information about the circumstances of the shooting, including whether or not it was believed to be accidental.A teenage boy was shot during a fight Friday night outside the Portillo's restaurant in the South Loop.The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500-block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to police. They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo's, 520 W. Taylor.A 22-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Avalon Park on the South Side.About 11 p.m., the man, 22, was driving in the 7900-block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a white SUV pulled up and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.He was outside a home about 3:20 p.m. in the 1300-block of South Springfield Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the groin area, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.About an hour earlier, a 26-year-old woman was shot inside an apartment in Austin.She was inside an apartment in the 5500-block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from the outside of the residence, Chicago police said. She opened the door and saw a man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.Early Saturday, a 54-year-old man was shot while driving in Lawndale on the West Side.He was driving about 3:10 a.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by hours earlier in West Garfield Park on the West Side.He was walking about 12:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street when a man inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.In the weekend's first reported shooting, a man was wounded Friday evening in Clearing on the Southwest Side.The 36-year-old was walking about 7:42 p.m. in the 6400-block of South Meade Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released.Last weekend, 43 people were shot, 8 fatally, throughout the city.