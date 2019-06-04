Laquan McDonald '16 Shots' documentary to premiere at University of Chicago Tuesday

CHICAGO -- The Showtime documentary "16 Shots" will premiere in Chicago Tuesday night.

A year ago, filmmaker Richard Rowley was able to sell a documentary to the cable network about the 2014 fatal shooting of Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald by police officer Jason Van Dyke.

WATCH: "16 Shots" official trailer


When the filming of "Blue Wall" was finished, there was no trial date set for Van Dyke, Lori Lightfoot was a local lawyer holding public meetings on police reform, and Rahm Emanuel was considered a lock to run for a third term as mayor. Rowley convinced Showtime to allow additional filming.

Renamed "16 Shots," Rowley's documentary now includes scenes from inside the courtroom, exultant community activists outside City Hall as Van Dyke's guilty verdict is read and a somber post-trial interview with the ex-cop's lawyer.

RELATED: Rahm Emanuel defends handling of Laquan McDonald murder as Showtime documentary premieres June 14

Rowley said the extra filming made "16 Shots" a much better movie.

The premiere will be followed by a post-screening discussion with director Rick Rowley, producer Jacqueline Soohen, civilian witness to the shooting Jose Torres. Indivisible institute founder Jamie Kalven and community activist William Callaway, who were both instrumental in getting the video released, will also participate in the discussion.

The screening will start at 7 p.m. at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, at 915 E. 60th St.

The documentary will air on Showtime on June 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolaquan mcdonald
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County identified
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Study: Red, white meats equally bad for your cholesterol
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Show More
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Chicago-area man gets more than 27 years for sex trafficking
Columbia sculptures destroyed after "miscommunication"
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
More TOP STORIES News