Laquan McDonald '16 Shots' documentary to premiere at University of Chicago Tuesday

CHICAGO -- The Showtime documentary "16 Shots" will premiere in Chicago Tuesday night.A year ago, filmmaker Richard Rowley was able to sell a documentary to the cable network about the 2014 fatal shooting of Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald by police officer Jason Van Dyke.When the filming of "Blue Wall" was finished, there was no trial date set for Van Dyke, Lori Lightfoot was a local lawyer holding public meetings on police reform, and Rahm Emanuel was considered a lock to run for a third term as mayor. Rowley convinced Showtime to allow additional filming.Renamed "16 Shots," Rowley's documentary now includes scenes from inside the courtroom, exultant community activists outside City Hall as Van Dyke's guilty verdict is read and a somber post-trial interview with the ex-cop's lawyer.Rowley said the extra filming made "16 Shots" a much better movie.The premiere will be followed by a post-screening discussion with director Rick Rowley, producer Jacqueline Soohen, civilian witness to the shooting Jose Torres. Indivisible institute founder Jamie Kalven and community activist William Callaway, who were both instrumental in getting the video released, will also participate in the discussion.The screening will start at 7 p.m. at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, at 915 E. 60th St.The documentary will air on Showtime on June 14.