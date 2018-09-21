16-year-old boy missing from Wicker Park area

Angel Guzman-Martinez. (Chicago police)

A "high risk" 16-year-old boy was reported missing from the Wicker Park neighborhood, according to police.

Angel Guzman-Martinez was last seen Thursday in the area near Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center at 1400 N. Claremont Ave., Chicago police said.

Guzman-Martinez was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans, according to police. He was considered to be at "high risk" but police didn't specify why.

He was described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall, 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Guzman-Martinez's whereabouts was asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.

