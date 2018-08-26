16-year-old girl missing from Englewood

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Thursday from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.Caniya Johnson was last seen near the 5700 block of South Green, according to an alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the area near the intersection of 115th Street and Parnell Avenue.Johnson is described as a 5-foot, 135-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gold Simeon Career Academy shirt emblazoned with "23" and black and gold foam shoes.Anyone with information about Johnson whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.