People who live near the scene of the fatal stabbing in the Loop said they've been increasingly concerned for their safety for the past few months.

Chicago stabbing: Woman charged with murder of 16-year-old girl in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged with stabbing a teen girl to death downtown late Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said the teen girl was with a group of people when an argument broke out with another group of people in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11:30 p.m. At some point, 18-year-old Egypt Otis pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim two times in the chest before running off.

The teen was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as Heaven Taylor.

Police said Otis was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. She is due in court on Saturday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

