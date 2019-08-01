17 injured after 2 school buses involved in Libertyville crash

Unincorporated Libertyville Crash Update:

Approximately 17 transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Approximately 70 evaluated by paramedics. More info to come. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

Incident involves students from North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp (Northbrook)

PARENTS: DO NOT COME TO THE SCENE, arrangements being made to bring students back to camp. Call 847-272-7250 for more info. pic.twitter.com/5ebqp35W3H — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

Avoid Rt 137 and River Rd, unincorporated Libertyville for a traffic crash involving two school buses, with injuries . No critical injuries. Deputies and Paramedics on scene. pic.twitter.com/w3EciwqSIM — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 17 people were hospitalized after two school buses and a dump truck were involved in a crash in north suburban Libertyville Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.The crash occurred near Route 137 and River Road. Residents were asked to stay away from the area.The sheriff's office said 17 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and about 70 people were evaluated by paramedics. None of the injuries were critical, the sheriff's office said.The crash involved students from the North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook. Parents are asked to not come to the scene and arrangements are being made to bring students back to the camp.