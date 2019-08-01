17 injured after 2 school buses involved in Libertyville crash

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 17 people were hospitalized after two school buses and a dump truck were involved in a crash in north suburban Libertyville Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred near Route 137 and River Road. Residents were asked to stay away from the area.

The sheriff's office said 17 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and about 70 people were evaluated by paramedics. None of the injuries were critical, the sheriff's office said.

The crash involved students from the North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook. Parents are asked to not come to the scene and arrangements are being made to bring students back to the camp.





