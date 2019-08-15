17 more vehicles damaged in Loop parking garage, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officers found 17 vehicles with their rear windshields shattered at a parking garage in the Loop Wednesday, making it the second such incident in three days, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the parking garage in the first block of East Adams Street and found 17 vehicles with rocks thrown through their rear windshields.

The vehicles were scattered throughout different floors of the 12-story garage.

Police believe the incident may be related to a similar case from Tuesday, when officers found 24 vehicles damaged in the same way at a parking garage in the 300 block of South Franklin Street.

No thefts were reported from any of the vehicles, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection to either incident.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
