17 shot, 2 fatally, in mass shootings in South Shore, Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago mass shootings that took place within hours of each other Sunday night left two people dead.
The most recent shooting took place in near W. 63rd Street and S. Artesian Avenue in Marquette Park. The second shooting was near E. 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore.
In the South Shore incident, five males and one female were standing outside when an unidentified occupant of a black SUV drove past their location and began shooting around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.
The woman was shot six times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where some of the victims were taken. A 15-year-old boy, who was shot twice, was also one of the male victims.
There were 11 victims in the Marquette Park incident after three people walked up from an alley to a gathered group and began shooting. Six men and five women were hit with gunshots around 11 p.m. Sunday. One of the women died.
"Hundreds of people looking around, onlookers, family members, people who are injured. Just another night of mayhem in Chicago, summer night. It shouldn't be like this, it shouldn't be like this, but unfortunately, it looks like this may be our summer, definitely going to be our Fourth of July," said Pastor Donovan Price, Street Pastors.
At least 74 people were shot and six people were killed since Friday through Sunday 11:59 p.m.
