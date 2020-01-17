suspicious death

17-year-old boy charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police in Philadelphia arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders of his foster mother and a man found dead inside a duffel bag.

Xavier Johnson was charged in the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the killing of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who "were brutally tortured and murdered," according to police.



Gilyard's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a bathtub inside her Philadelphia home Wednesday. Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia police officer.

Police said the contents of her purse had been dumped out and her SUV was gone.



The SUV was later found when it crashed into a tree and caught fire in West Philadelphia, and inside the SUV were four teens, including Johnson. He had been placed in her care just three days earlier.

Johnson is also charged in the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was previously placed in the same foster home. Police said Mao's family has been receiving ransom texts since his disappearance.

Jimmy Mao



Mao's remains were found Wednesday night inside a duffel bag thrown down a hill and into a back alley. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, who police said is an acquaintance of Mao, has also been reported missing. It is not clear if Johnson is connected to Merritt-Richburg's disappearance.



Police said Johnson has five previous arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaphiladelphiakidnappingfoster caresuspicious deathmissing manmissing personbody foundcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, 2 missing people: Police
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
California woman's notes detail plan to kill 2 daughters, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Pigeon with sombrero raising concerns in Nevada
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to sign law removing driver's license suspension as penalty for non-moving violations
Show More
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in 11-year-old's abduction
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow starting late afternoon Friday
City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast
More TOP STORIES News