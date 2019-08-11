17 year old missing from Rogers Park

Adien Walkowiak, 17. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Aiden Walkowiak was last seen about 9:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound white boy with blue eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

Walkowiak was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants and gray gym shoes when he went missing, police said. Walkowiak is autistic and may have verbal limitations.

Anyone with information about Walkowiak's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rogers parkmissing boymissing teenagermissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot in Garfield Park drive-by
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
2 gunmen open fire at group in Englewood, police fire shots back
New athletic center named after Michelle Obama to be unveiled
Taxi crashes into building on Michigan Ave
Show More
Naperville FD helps nonprofit to build beds for kids in need
Car crash injures 4 people including child in Austin
Land Bank to give away free Chicago home rehabbed by HGTV's Downing Brothers
2 in custody after shots fired at police in Lawndale
Anheuser-Busch announces new 'Natty Light Seltzers'
More TOP STORIES News