17 year old missing from Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday from Rogers Park on the North Side.Aiden Walkowiak was last seen about 9:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound white boy with blue eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.Walkowiak was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants and gray gym shoes when he went missing, police said. Walkowiak is autistic and may have verbal limitations.Anyone with information about Walkowiak's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.