17-year-old shot in Little Village

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was in the back seat of a vehicle about 1:50 a.m. traveling in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when gunfire erupted from an unknown direction, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and grazed in the leg, police said. Relatives drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
