18 convictions tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant overturned

CHICAGO (WLS) --Eighteen people who were convicted of crimes tied to a corrupt former police sergeant were exonerated Monday.
A total of 42 convictions linked to Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have been overturned after Monday. The latest reversals are drug cases from between 2003 and 2008.
The defendants all served sentences ranging from probation to four years in prison.
Watts pleaded guilty to corruption after his 2012 arrest and served 22 months in federal prison.
Last June, Anthony McDaniels became the 24th person to have his conviction overturned because it was linked to Watts, who led a corrupt crew of CPD cops.
In November 2017, the convictions of 15 men were overturned in what was called the first mass exoneration in the history of Cook County.