18 shot, 6 killed in Chicago gun violence since Friday evening

At least six people were killed and 12 others were wounded since 5 p.m. Friday in citywide shootings, spanning from a sidewalk next to River North's nightclubs to a single West Side block where two separate homicides erupted less than 24 hours apart.The most recent reported shooting happened early Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.At 2:04 a.m., a 23-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Montrose when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.He was taken with a gunshot wound in his right leg to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Soon after, a double shooting struck the West Side Austin neighborhood.At 1:52 a.m., officers arrived at the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the woman, of an unknown age, and a 26-year-old man shot inside a parked car, according to police.The woman had already died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple bullets inside him and pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.In the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side, another man was shot in the right leg early Sunday.At 1:45 a.m., the 32-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a bullet struck him, police said. The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.Saturday's latest shooting left one man dead in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.At 10:43 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving east on the 2700 block of West 58th Street when gunfire entered his vehicle and caused him to careen into a parked vehicle, police said.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet in his left shoulder, police said, and was later pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.Yellow crime tape cordoned off the street as Area Central police were investigating the homicide. The 21-year-old's black Chrysler minivan stood on the street with the back window punched out from the bullets.Another homicide Saturday happened in the same East Garfield Park block where another man was shot to death less than 24 hours before.Leetemi Daniels, 41, was shot multiple times just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Daniels was struck in his abdomen and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.On Friday, 34-year-old Rodney Jernigan was fatally shot as he walked down a sidewalk in the same block Friday, police said.According to the medical examiner's office and police, Jernigan was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.In the morning Saturday, a fatal double shooting unfolded in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.About 5:20 a.m., two men were sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley in the 4400 block of North Bernard Street when someone approached them on foot and opened fire, police said.Roberto Ramirez, 23, was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.The other man, 22 years old, was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Ramirez lived a block away from where he was shot, according to the medical examiner's office.Before dawn Saturday, two shootings struck the River North neighborhood just as the bars nearby were winding down. Police said they were unrelated.About 4 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while parked inside his vehicle near the River North intersection of Ontario and LaSalle.He was arguing with a male driver in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive when the other person flashed a handgun and fired a round of shots into his car, according to police. Bullets grazed the neck of the 23-year-old, who declined medical treatment on the scene, police said. He was in good condition. The shooter, a male driving a black sports-utility vehicle, remains at large.A few blocks west, a 22-year-old man was found shot half an hour earlier in the same neighborhood. Police said the two shootings were unrelated. At 3:28 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting and found the man wounded on the ground in the 300 block of West Ontario Street.The man had one bullet lodged in his leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. He did not provide additional information about who shot him, and officers have not found witnesses willing to share details about the shooting either.Area Central detectives were investigating the incidents.Police were searching for the scene where a man was seriously wounded early Saturday by gunfire that reportedly came from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.At 1:12 a.m., a 28-year-old man was brought to Stroger Hospital and was unable to speak due to the bullet lodged in his shoulder, according to Chicago police.His friend was unable to provide officers with details about the shooting but said the man was picked up in the 0 to 100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.Officers scoured the West Side address his friend provided but were unable to find a crime scene.Friday's last reported shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m., when a 34-year-old showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital after he was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.The man told officers he was chased by four male gunmen who shot at him in the 3400 block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was struck in the leg, and his condition stabilized at the hospital.Around the same time, a 23-year-old man was wounded by a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.About 9:30 p.m., the man was walking in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street when two male shooters opened fire from down the street, police said.He was shot in his arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Another homicide occurred around that time, too, in the East Side neighborhood. Jesus Gomez, 39, was standing among a group of people about 9:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 99th Street when two males inside a passing vehicle fired shots, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Gomez, who was from the South Chicago neighborhood, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 10:09 p.m., authorities said.No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.On Friday, two men were wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.They were sitting in a home at 6:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street when someone began shooting at them through a window, police said. The shooter was outside and on foot at the time.A 38-year-old man was shot in his hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.Another man, 25, was grazed in his arm and refused medical attention, according to police.A 82-year-old man was wounded by a South Side shooting that evening in the South Shore neighborhood.He was taking out some trash at 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Cornell Avenue when gunfire rang out and he realized he'd been hit, police said.The 82-year-old was struck in his upper right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.Last weekend, citywide gun violence left 27 people shot, three of them fatally.