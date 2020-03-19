Coronavirus

18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen truck

An investigation is underway after a stolen 18-wheeler with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products was found in North Carolina Wednesday.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office first spotted the truck on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, which is outside of Greensboro.

After they followed the truck off the highway and pulled it over, deputies discovered that it was stolen.

The bathroom products were found inside.

This comes as many stores around the country are low on toilet paper. Americans have been stocking up as the nation deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is underway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auto thefttheftcoronaviruscar theftu.s. & worldstolen car
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon launch podcast
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
StreetWise magazine starts fundraiser for vendors during COVID-19
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Show More
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
CPD member tests positive for COVID-19
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News