19 shot, 2 fatally, Friday in city gun violence

Chicago gun violence left two people dead Saturday and at least 17 others wounded, including a woman killed in a domestic dispute with someone.About 4:45 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was having a domestic dispute with someone in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when the person pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.The woman, who had a pending order an order of protection against the shooter, suffered a gunshot wound to her back, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.A 15-year-old boy was also shot in his face and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was not an intended target.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about her death.Earlier in the morning, A man was shot to death in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Dylan Zavala, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 a.m. in an alley in the 2900 block of West Pershing, according to police and the medical examiner's office.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said. Zavala lived in the Douglas Park neighborhood.The last nonfatal shooting Friday wounded a man in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side. The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Ave., police said.The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone from a SUV fired shots striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.In other shootings Saturday:About midnight, a man was wounded after he was shot somewhere on his body in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side;A 17-year-old girl was struck in the left shoulder and lower back while she was standing in the kitchen of a home about 2:10 a.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood;About 9:15 a.m., two men and a 12-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The three victims conditions were stabilized at area hospitals;About 11:45 a.m., A 25-year-old man was shot in the left calf in a shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The mans condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn;About 3:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in his leg and foot, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized;About 5 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the abdomen in the 2300 block of North Major. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized;Shortly after 5 p.m., a 41-year-old was inside an abandoned building in the 11900 block of South Michigan when he got into a fight with someone he knew, police said. The person he was fighting with pulled out a gun and shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized;About 6:15 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in his leg in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. He taken by paramedics to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized;About 7:10 p.m., a 20-year-old bicyclist was seriously wounded after another bicyclist shot him in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was biking in the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard when a male following him on a bike opened fire, police said;About 8:50 p.m., Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when he heard gunshots, police said. The older boy was struck in the abdomen, and the 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head. They both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition; andAbout 10:20 p.m., Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 29-year-old was shot in his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. A 33-year-old was struck in his foot and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition also stabilized.