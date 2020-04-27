19 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Three people were killed and 16 others wounded by gun violence throughout Chicago this weekend.The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday evening in Galewood on the Northwest Side.A man and woman were in a vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 6200-block of West Wabansia Avenue, police said. Someone inside another vehicle fired shots, striking both of them multiple times. The man, 25, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.The woman, 21, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.A man was killed early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire at 4:08 a.m. in the 300-block of East 61st Street found the man in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.Less than 10 hours earlier, the weekend's earliest shooting left another man dead in the same neighborhood.Julius D. Gray, 29, was on the sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 200-block of East Garfield Boulevard when he was hit, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.The most recent nonfatal attack wounded a man Sunday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.About 10:39 p.m., he was in the 4100-block of West Hirsch Street when he head gunshots and felt pain, police said. He didn't see who shot him. The man was struck in the ankle and drove himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.Two other men were wounded in separate incidents over a span of 10 minutes.About 10:30 p.m., a man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The 25-year-old was walking when two vehicles drove by and he heard gunshots in the 1500-block of South Komensky Avenue, according to police. He was hit in the leg and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.About a minute before that, a 30-year-old man was shot while driving in Gresham on the South Side, police said. He was in the 1300-block of West 83rd Street when someone shot at him from another vehicle. The man was hit in the chest, arm and leg. He drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Saturday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Homan Square on the West Side.About 1:50 p.m. he was on West Lexington Street, when he was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.More than 12 hours earlier, a 29-year-old man was injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The 29-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 1:21 a.m. in the 2600-block of West Walton Street when a male approached and fired shots, according to police. He was hit in the back and left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.Less than an hour before that, another man was shot during a robbery on the Near West Side.The 22-year-old was in the hallway of a building about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000-block of West 14th Street when a male suspect approached him and announced a robbery, police said. He was shot in the leg, and the suspect ran away with money. The man was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.The weekend's first nonfatal shooting injured a 19-year-old woman Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.She was sitting in a parked car at 11:01 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored Jeep fired shots in the 4700-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to police. The woman was hit in the left foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Eight other people were hurt by gun violence across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, shootings across Chicago killed five people and wounded 28 others.