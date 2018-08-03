19-year-old man shot in head in Albany Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 19-year-old man shot near a park on Chicago's Northwest Side late Thursday night.

Family members at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center did not want to go on camera, but they said it doesn't look like Carlos Pagan will survive.

Pagan was shot in the head around 11:15 p.m. in the 5000-block of North Albany Avenue in the city's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

Pagan's friend, who was grazed by a bullet, said he was walking his dog with Pagan and another friend when someone in a dark-colored SUV got out and opened fire.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said the shots startled him out of bed.

"I was in my room laying down in bed. I just got home. That's when out of nowhere I heard eight gunshots," he said.

Pagan's friends said they held him until an ambulance came.

A source told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Pagan did not have any gang ties, which relatives confirmed.

They said he just graduated from Roosevelt High School last year.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
